Kazakhstan’s economic strategy pays off with stronger national currency
Photo: Kazakhstan's National Bank
Kazakhstan's national currency has strengthened amid tight monetary policies, rising foreign investment, and strategic foreign currency sales, contributing to both exchange rate stability and broader disinflationary trends.
