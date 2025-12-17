Kazakhstan to strengthen national power grid with key energy projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. Kazakhstan is advancing a series of strategic energy projects set for completion in 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremony dedicated to the Day of Energy Workers, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“This year, we are set to complete an ambitious project aimed at strengthening the power grids in the western regions, which will integrate the networks of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau. These networks will then be seamlessly connected to the unified national energy system,” President Tokayev remarked.

Looking ahead to 2026, key priorities include the modernization of Almaty’s power plants, a move poised to significantly reduce air pollution and improve the city’s environmental quality. In addition, combined-cycle power plants in the Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions are expected to reach full operational capacity, addressing electricity shortages and meeting the growing energy demands of the regions.

“These efforts, in conjunction with ongoing projects at Ekibastuz State District Power Plant-2 and the planned construction of a third state district power plant, represent critical steps toward ensuring long-term energy security and achieving our sustainable development objectives,” Tokayev emphasized.