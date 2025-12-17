US-Turkmenistan relations take leap with visa ban lift

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 17. U.S. President Donald Trump has lifted restrictions on non-immigrant visas for citizens of Turkmenistan, while the suspension of immigrant visa issuance remains in place, the White House statement says, Trend reports.

The White House explained the decision by noting that Ashgabat is productively engaging with the U.S. administration and has demonstrated tangible progress in improving identification procedures as well as mechanisms for exchanging information with American authorities.

In June 2025, at the initiative of the United States, a telephone conversation was held between Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and U.S. First Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. During the discussion, they addressed a range of international and regional matters of mutual concern, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the resolution of several related humanitarian issues.