President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, UAE, December 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on December 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Later, the leaders of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates attended the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, the annual global phygital sports tournament.

Will be updated