China’s ZTT Group explores investment potential in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy FEZ

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. China’s ZTT Group has expressed interest in implementing an investment project within Uzbekistan's Navoiy Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The intention was articulated during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Ilzat Kasimov, and a delegation from ZTT Group.

During the discussions, a comprehensive presentation was made, highlighting the investment opportunities offered by the Navoiy Free Economic Zone (FEZ). The Chinese delegation was briefed on the zone’s strategic geographical location, the availability of fully developed engineering and utility infrastructure, the conducive environment for industrial facility placement, and the investor support mechanisms operating under the “single window” principle.

Furthermore, the delegation received in-depth insights into Uzbekistan’s broader investment climate, including existing government initiatives and support measures, alongside an overview of the current tax and customs incentives available to foreign investors. Special attention was given to the favorable conditions fostered for industrial localization and the successful implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects within the country.

The parties reached a consensus to identify priority areas for collaboration and to further refine the technical and economic parameters of a prospective investment initiative.

ZTT Group is a Chinese company specializing in energy and telecommunications infrastructure, including the production of high- and ultra-high-voltage cables, fiber-optic products, and integrated energy solutions.