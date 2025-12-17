Urban Expo opens doors for applications ahead of WUF13 in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Reception of applications has been launched for the Urban Expo exhibition, which will take place as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku on May 17-22, 2026, Trend reports.

Anticipated to draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe, the Urban Expo will provide a distinguished international platform for showcasing cutting-edge approaches to sustainable urban development.

Occupying a space of 35,000 square meters, the exhibition will feature a broad array of participants, including national and local governments, regional organizations, UN agencies, academic institutions, international financial institutions, civil society organizations, foundations, and private sector entities.

Exhibition spaces will be available in various formats, ranging from compact stands to expansive national and city pavilions. The Urban Expo will serve as a meeting point for global stakeholders, addressing key themes such as adequate housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, and inclusive urban development, while highlighting concrete and innovative solutions to the most urgent challenges facing modern cities.

Several pioneering initiatives will debut as part of WUF13, including the Startup Pavilion and the WUF Academy.

Applications to participate in the Urban Expo will be accepted online until March 31, 2026, with one application allowed per category.

For registration and further information, applicants may visit the Urban Expo page or contact the team at [email protected]

