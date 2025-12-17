Tajikistan strengthens Middle Corridor ties with AD Ports Group partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. AD Ports Group and Tajikistan’s AVESTO Group have agreed to establish a joint venture aimed at developing integrated logistics and freight forwarding services across Tajikistan to boost its presence along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via AD Ports Group.

Under the terms of a shareholder agreement between the two parties, the newly established company will initially operate as an asset-light freight forwarder. In its first phase, it will consolidate and manage the freight and logistics operations of AVESTO Group's subsidiaries, while also providing services to third-party clients within the domestic market.

The joint venture will be majority-owned by AD Ports Group, which will hold a 51% stake, while AVESTO Group will retain the remaining 49%. The partnership is designed to evolve in phases, enabling steady expansion and the potential for developing additional logistics capabilities over time.

AVESTO Group, one of Tajikistan's largest private industrial conglomerates, operates over 30 businesses and manufacturing facilities across diverse sectors, while maintaining strategic partnerships with several international joint venture entities.

This initiative aligns with AD Ports Group’s broader strategy to bolster its presence along the Middle Corridor, a vital east-west trade route connecting Central Asia with the Caucasus and Europe. By passing through Tajikistan, the corridor links overland transport networks to maritime routes crossing the Caspian Sea, continuing onward through Azerbaijan and Georgia, thus facilitating the growing trade flows between Asia and European markets.