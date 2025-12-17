Birbank gifts 50% off metro rides for the holidays

As the city prepares for World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year celebrations, Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, is making holiday commutes easier and more affordable. To ensure everyone can move freely and enjoy the season, the country’s leading digital bank has launched a holiday campaign offering a 50% discount on Baku Metro fares for all Birbank Visa cardholders.

Running from December 16, 2025, through January 4, 2026, this initiative allows residents and visitors to navigate the city for just 30 coin per ride, down from the standard 60 coin. To unlock the discount, passengers simply need to use Apple Pay or Google Pay linked to their Birbank Visa cards (debit or installment) at metro stations. The seamless tap-to-pay experience ensures that users can move through the city quickly and securely during the busy holiday period.

Each customer can enjoy this benefit up to 10 times across all their cards combined during the campaign period. By facilitating easier travel and encouraging contactless payments, Birbank invites everyone to save on their journey and make every moment of the festive season count.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 50 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.