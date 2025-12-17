Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to December 16.

The official rate for $1 is 701,780 rials, while one euro is valued at 825,947 rials. On December 16, the euro was priced at 812,820 rials.

Currency Rial on December 17 Rial on December 16 1 US dollar USD 701,780 691,382 1 British pound GBP 942,107 925,056 1 Swiss franc CHF 882,665 868,221 1 Swedish króna SEK 75,564 74,466 1 Norwegian krone NOK 68,982 68,115 1 Danish krone DKK 110,556 108,808 1 Indian rupee INR 7,718 7,622 1 UAE Dirham AED 191,091 188,259 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,288,896 2,252,545 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 250,413 246,771 100 Japanese yen JPY 453,274 445,224 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 90,205 88,838 1 Omani rial OMR 1,824,084 1,797,218 1 Canadian dollar CAD 510,412 502,227 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 406,503 400,581 1 South African rand ZAR 41,924 41,190 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,430 16,194 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,821 8,697 1 Qatari rial QAR 192,797 189,940 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 53,561 52,779 1 Syrian pound SYP 63 63 1 Australian dollar AUD 465,842 459,255 1 Saudi riyal SAR 187,141 184,369 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,866,436 1,838,782 1 Singapore dollar SGD 544,538 536,142 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 574,326 565,854 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 22,679 22,367 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 334 329 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 482,148 476,124 1 Libyan dinar LYD 129,549 127,575 1 Chinese yuan CNY 99,650 98,110 100 Thai baht THB 2,232,062 2,195,994 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 171,755 168,929 1,000 South Korean won KRW 476,541 470,598 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 989,817 975,151 1 euro EUR 825,947 812,820 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 136,167 134,122 1 Georgian lari GEL 260,528 256,511 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 42,139 41,466 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,593 10,454 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 239,511 236,370 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 412,812 406,695 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,196,527 1,173,816 1 Tajik somoni TJS 76,287 75,141 1 Turkmen manat TMT 200,581 197,030 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,584 2,571

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,265,265 rials and $1 costs 1,075,053 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 871,339 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 740,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.5-1.53 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel