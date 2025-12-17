Kazakhstan’s budget shows robust growth amid strong revenue performance
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Finance Minister also highlighted that social support and regional development remain top priorities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy