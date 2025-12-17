Menzilara Bank system gains traction in Turkmenistan's digital banking revolution
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The significant increase in transactions and user engagement with Turkmenistan's "Menzilara Bank" system highlights the growing shift towards digital banking and remote financial services in the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy