Uzbekistan liberalizes capital transfers to U.S. for investment purposes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Starting January 1, 2026, residents of Uzbekistan will be permitted to make unrestricted money transfers to the United States for investment purposes, in accordance with recent amendments implemented by the Central Bank, Trend reports.

The newly introduced regulations permit residents to make money transfers for several purposes, including the formation of charter capital for foreign companies, participation in equity investments, and the replenishment of working capital for branches and representative offices in the U.S. These transfers are allowed within the limits of funds held in residents' bank accounts in Uzbekistan.

However, the regulation does not explicitly authorize the purchase of shares or other securities on U.S. stock markets. Clarification from the Central Bank is necessary to determine whether such transactions are covered under the approved investment activities.

This move aligns with the recent executive order by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which establishes the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council. The council is set to become a key platform for fostering the strategic economic partnership between Uzbekistan and the U.S.