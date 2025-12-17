Baku hosts Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation discussions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The representatives from fraternal state visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers, as well as paid tribute to their bright memory.

Moreover, Victory Park was visited, where a wreath was laid at the Victory Monument.

Subsequently, Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is founded on long-standing friendly and fraternal relations, and emphasized the significance of measures aimed at further strengthening existing military cooperation. He emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

In turn, Army General Levent Ergün expressed his gratitude to Colonel General Zakir Hasanov for organizing the meetings in Baku in the framework of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, and noted that ties between the two countries are grounded in mutual trust, confidence, and support.

The meeting included a comprehensive exchange of views on new prospects for cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields, as well as on regional security and a range of other issues of mutual interest.