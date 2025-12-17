Clean energy generation in Kazakhstan exceeds seven out of hundred

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. With 159 active renewable energy projects, clean electricity generation in Kazakhstan comprised more than 7% of the country's total power output as of the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

“In 2025, a number of significant renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of 266 MW were implemented. New wind farms were commissioned in the Karaganda and Ulytau regions, as well as solar power plants in the Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, which have already begun operating and contributing to the country's energy system,” said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Erlan Akkenzhenov.

The ministry executed the inaugural significant auction for a gigawatt-capacity wind power facility integrated with energy storage solutions, signifying a progression towards a more adaptable and robust energy infrastructure while showcasing preparedness for extensive contemporary energy initiatives.



In a recent address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev articulated Kazakhstan's strategic initiative to overhaul its energy and utilities infrastructure comprehensively. He outlined an ambitious plan involving the reconstruction of a minimum of 200 facilities and the enhancement of 86,000 kilometers of networks, all targeted for completion by the year 2030, as he spoke at a ceremony commemorating Energy Workers’ Day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel