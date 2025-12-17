Azerbaijan, Israel could expand cooperation beyond bilateral projects - Zeev Elkin (Exclusive Interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan and Israel may pursue projects that go beyond their bilateral agenda, Zeev Elkin, Minister in the Ministry of Finance responsible for the Reconstruction of the North and the South, and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

“I see potential for joint projects in a multilateral format as well. We could implement trilateral projects, for example with Kazakhstan. Israel can contribute technologically,” Elkin said.

He cited agriculture as an example, suggesting a collaborative model combining Israeli know-how, Azerbaijan’s investment capacity, Kazakhstan’s land and human resources, and production in China, which faces a shortage of agricultural products. “Such a four-party scheme could be very interesting, as each country can bring what the others lack and create synergy. I therefore see opportunities for geopolitical cooperation that extend beyond bilateral relations,” he added.

Speaking on the timing of the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, Elkin said the issue was discussed with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

“At the meeting with Minister Jabbarov, we reviewed the entire mechanism for advancing the work of the commission and identified the second half of 2026 for the next session in Baku. We also agreed to initiate a mechanism to improve the efficiency of implementing all items included in the commission’s protocol. This will include quarterly Zoom meetings between us, as heads of the commission, to monitor progress. The mechanism will be in place starting in 2026,” Elkin said.

Elkin also highlighted growing interest from Israeli companies in investing in Azerbaijan.

“The intensive nature of official visits and the expression of interest by governments in developing economic ties are themselves a signal to business circles. They see favorable conditions in Azerbaijan and recognize that Azerbaijani authorities have a positive attitude toward Israeli companies and dialogue with Israel. Around the end of January 2026, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is expected to visit Azerbaijan. He is likely to be accompanied by a large business delegation to create a platform for expanding business ties,” Elkin said.

Speaking on energy cooperation between the two countries, Elkin highlighted the significance of agreements involving Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, in Israel’s gas sector.

“SOCAR acquired a 10 percent stake in one of Israel’s largest gas fields [Tamar] and received regulatory approval within an international consortium to explore gas in certain areas of Israel’s maritime economic zone. This has provided a significant boost to our relations. All regulatory approvals were granted in a very short time, reflecting the importance Israel attaches to its relationship with Azerbaijan,” he said.

Elkin also noted potential cooperation in green energy.

“Many Israeli companies are active in deploying solar energy technologies, both within Israel and abroad. I believe we can share our technological expertise with Azerbaijan,” he said.

Elkin also underscored the importance of continuing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel during challenging times.

“Our country went through very difficult two years during the war. That is when true friends are revealed. Throughout these two years, the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel continued. All commitments on energy supplies were met, and bilateral air connections continued - any temporary suspensions for security reasons were quickly resumed. Azerbaijan and Israel are strategic partners. Trade between the two countries has been growing rapidly in recent years, despite the war,” he said.

Elkin also highlighted the strong ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.

“A large Jewish community lives in Azerbaijan, and a significant community of Azerbaijani origin resides in Israel, whose members are active across Israeli politics, economy, and municipal governance. I am also responsible for the Nativ organization, Israel’s agency for working with Jewish communities in the former Soviet Union, and I meet with community leaders here in Azerbaijan. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani government for their support and very positive attitude toward the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

Usually, when I visit a country, Jewish communities ask me to raise certain issues they cannot resolve themselves. During my visit to Azerbaijan, there were no such requests at all - everything is addressed locally in Baku. There is no need for any assistance or intervention from Israel. This speaks volumes about the current relationship between Azerbaijan’s Jewish community and the country’s leadership. We greatly value and sincerely appreciate this level of support,” he concluded.