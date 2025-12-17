Iran spotlights developing cooperation with Russia in various economic fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran's relations and cooperation with Russia continue developing in various economic fields, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, cooperation in energy, transport, and freight transportation, especially in the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor, has increased.

Araghchi also said that bilateral trade between the two countries is increasing and the addition of new areas to increase trade is in the spotlight. A meeting of the joint economic commission between the two countries will be organized in February with the participation of 17 working groups.

The Iranian minister added that over the past year and a half, five meetings have been held between the presidents of the two countries, and meetings and consultations between the foreign ministers have continued regularly.

To note, Araghchi visited Russia on December 16.

Iran and Russia's strategic partnership is deepening, fueled by mutual opposition to Western influence, and involves significant cooperation in military, energy, and finance sectors, formalized by a new treaty. Notable aspects include military cooperation with Iran supplying drones to Russia and receiving Su-35 jets, energy collaboration on nuclear projects, and economic ties aiming to use national currencies to bypass the dollar.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel