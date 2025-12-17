Türkiye elevates remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2025

Remittances from individuals in Azerbaijan to Türkiye totaled $104.47 million in the first nine months of 2025. This marked an 11.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Türkiye remained the top destination for remittances from Azerbaijan, accounting for 28.9% of the total outflows.

