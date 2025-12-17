Azerbaijan records growth in local commercial entities by December 2025
As of December 1, 86.8% of Azerbaijan’s 1.66 million registered taxpayers were individuals. The total number of taxpayers grew by 4.8% compared to 2024, with legal entities increasing by 6.9%. The number of commercial entities reached 203,001, reflecting a 7.5% rise from last year.
