Belarus and Azerbaijan expanding industrial cooperation, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is actively expanding through deepening industrial collaboration, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

He highlighted that mechanical engineering and industrial assembly have a special place in bilateral cooperation.

"Systematic work continues at the Ganja Automobile Plant, where 14,000 Belarusian tractors have been assembled since its inception. Fire and rescue and other specialized equipment are also currently being assembled," the ambassador pointed out.

Pinevich emphasized that 279 elevators produced by Vertus, a Belarusian-Azerbaijani company, have been manufactured in Azerbaijan, adding that other projects are currently underway and at various stages of implementation.

The ambassador also noted the rapid development of Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical industry.

"I visited pharmaceutical plants, including those opened with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. As a specialist, I can note the extremely high level of equipment at the newly commissioned facilities and, accordingly, the significant potential for the production of new Azerbaijani medicines, including in cooperation with Belarusian partners," Pinevich added.

