Iran declares IAEA audit infeasible without revised negotiation terms

Araghchi elaborated that, in light of the Iranian parliament's legal termination of the Cairo Agreement, following actions by Western countries, the decision regarding the agency's appeals will now rest exclusively with the Supreme National Security Council.

Meanwhile, after the military air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the IAEA are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities are guaranteed.

