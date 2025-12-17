Iran declares IAEA audit infeasible without revised negotiation terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The inspection
of Iranian nuclear facilities that have been attacked is impossible
until new mechanisms for resolving security issues are developed,
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint
press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow
today, Trend
reports.
According to him, the IAEA doesn't have the necessary protocols
to inspect the attacked facilities.
Araghchi elaborated that, in light of the Iranian parliament's
legal termination of the Cairo Agreement, following actions by
Western countries, the decision regarding the agency's appeals will
now rest exclusively with the Supreme National Security
Council.
Meanwhile, after the military air strikes on Iranian nuclear
facilities in June, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to
a minimum.
On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree
suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by
the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the IAEA are prohibited
from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's
inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's
Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's
peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities
are guaranteed.
