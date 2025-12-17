Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran declares IAEA audit infeasible without revised negotiation terms

Nuclear Program Materials 17 December 2025 17:29 (UTC +04:00)
Iran declares IAEA audit infeasible without revised negotiation terms
Photo: Iran MFA

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The inspection of Iranian nuclear facilities that have been attacked is impossible until new mechanisms for resolving security issues are developed, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, the IAEA doesn't have the necessary protocols to inspect the attacked facilities.

Araghchi elaborated that, in light of the Iranian parliament's legal termination of the Cairo Agreement, following actions by Western countries, the decision regarding the agency's appeals will now rest exclusively with the Supreme National Security Council.

Meanwhile, after the military air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the IAEA are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities are guaranteed.

