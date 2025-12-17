Red Hearts Foundation launches the “Bayram Səbəti” charity campaign

In celebration of the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the Red Hearts Foundation announces the launch of the “Bayram Səbəti” (Holiday basket) charity campaign.

Running from December 15 to January 5, the campaign aims to support socially vulnerable groups and to share the joy of the holiday season with those in need.

Anyone wishing to participate can make a donation by scanning the QR code displayed in the campaign visuals, or conveniently through Birbank and Kapital Bank terminals, as well as via the Birbank and m10 mobile applications.

The Foundation calls on everyone to join this humanitarian initiative, show solidarity, and bring genuine holiday happiness to families who need support.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.