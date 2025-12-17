Azerbaijan-UAE relations: From strategic partnership to global cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17.​ Political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have risen to the level of a strategic partnership in the modern era, forming a model of cooperation based on mutual trust and long-term interests. These ties are significant not only bilaterally, but also in regional and global contexts.

Political trust has created a favorable foundation for economic cooperation, with Azerbaijan–UAE economic relations developing along a diversified and upward trajectory. Azerbaijan serves as a reliable economic partner for the UAE in the South Caucasus, while the UAE represents an important gateway for Azerbaijan to the Middle East and Gulf markets. The UAE is among the leading Arab states investing in Azerbaijan, with its major financial funds and companies viewing the country as a stable political environment with a favorable geographic location and strong development potential, pointing to the long-term nature of investment cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan once again demonstrates the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries. Regular mutual visits by the heads of state and their personal rapport play a decisive role in deepening bilateral ties. During the meetings, it was clearly felt that political dialogue is stable and reliable and that positions on regional and global issues often coincide.

The discussions highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation beyond the political framework to include the economy, energy, and especially renewable energy. The UAE’s substantial financial and technological capabilities in this field, combined with Azerbaijan’s declaration of green energy as a strategic priority, create broad opportunities for cooperation. In this regard, the visit can be seen as an important stage paving the way for the implementation of concrete projects and investment initiatives in the future.

The development of Azerbaijan-UAE relations not only at the official political level but also in cultural and humanitarian spheres indicates the long-term and sustainable nature of the partnership. This cooperation, based on mutual respect, contributes to closer ties between the peoples of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the opening ceremony of the “Games of the Future 2025” tournament added additional symbolic significance to the visit. The event, which combines traditional sports with digital technologies, reflects a forward-looking vision focused on future generations and innovation. The Azerbaijani head of state’s attendance at such an event can also be viewed as an indication of the country’s emphasis on modern trends, digitalization, and youth policy.

The official luncheon hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the visit also served as a protocol-level confirmation of the high degree of trust and friendly relations between the two sides, underscoring the sincerity and solid foundation of diplomatic ties.

