Iran and Russia seal biennium cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Cooperation program document has been signed between Iranian and Russian foreign ministries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The document was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

This cooperation program will cover the years 2026-2028.

The document encapsulates the operationalization of the extensive strategic accord between Iran and Russia, alongside the framework for bilateral consultations orchestrated by the foreign ministries of both nations.

To note, Araghchi visited Russia on December 16.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel