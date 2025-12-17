Iranian FM declares European nations lack leverage for nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The European troika (Germany, France, and the UK) has no potential for negotiations with the Iranian side on its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Trend reports.

The Iranian minister asserted that by activating the "snapback" mechanism within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which calls for the reinstatement of sanctions, the European troika has effectively lost its last leverage in the negotiations.

He further emphasized that the activation of the "snapback" mechanism has had little tangible impact or progress.

Araghchi also underscored that while Iran continues to fulfill its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it must also highlight that the recent attacks on its nuclear facilities have altered the strategic landscape and shifted the existing dynamics.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated. Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

