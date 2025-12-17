Azerbaijan and Oman chart path to energy cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Oman's Minister of Economy, Said Mohammed Al Saqri, discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the countries in the energy sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

"The meeting briefed on Azerbaijan's historical experience in oil production, its important role in ensuring energy security as a supplier of natural gas, as well as ongoing projects for the production and export of renewable energy. The Caspian-Black Sea-European green energy corridor, including components for electricity, fiber-optic communication, and hydrogen, was discussed. There was also a discussion about the creation of data centers and their energy supply, as well as stimulation of investments in this sphere," the ministry said.

The sustainability of Oman’s investments in the oil and gas sector was underscored during the discussions, with particular emphasis placed on the long-term strategic importance of this industry, both for Oman and globally.

"It was highlighted that Oman is actively investing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, aiming to position itself as one of the leading exporters in the region. Furthermore, the country is home to four large solar industrial parks, and by 2040, Oman plans to meet 40% of its energy needs from renewable sources. Additionally, Oman’s goal of producing one million tons of green hydrogen by 2030 was announced during the meeting," the information notes.

The meeting also resulted in an agreement on the key areas of cooperation between the two nations, particularly with regard to the oil and gas sector, the production of solar panels and wind turbines, and broader collaboration across the entire energy industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel