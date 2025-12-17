Tajikistan plans large-scale job creation in coming years

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. About 1.4 million jobs will be created in Tajikistan over the next five years, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in his address to the Parliament, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The head of state pointed out that this is part of a strategy designed to boost the national economy and lift up living conditions for citizens.

According to him, Tajikistan is sitting on a goldmine of labor resources: over the last decade, the working-age population has been on the rise, growing by an average of 2 percent each year, adding up to a whopping 880,000 individuals. In response, over 200,000 new jobs spring up each year across different sectors of the economy, while more than 150,000 graduates from vocational education institutions hit the labor market annually.

The president emphasized that in order to effectively address employment challenges, it is essential for the Ministry of Labor, Migration, and Employment and other government bodies to take the necessary measures. These include creating jobs for working-age citizens, ensuring labor rights, maintaining accurate labor force records, and improving social protection for the population.

As it was noted, special attention will be given to supporting small businesses and crafts, which can generate additional employment opportunities. Improving working conditions and ensuring social security for workers will also be a priority.

Furthermore, Emomali Rahmon said that local authorities, ministries, and agencies must actively work to create jobs for women, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. A key task will be assisting graduates in finding employment and creating jobs in rural areas.

Earlier, Tajikistan's state budget revenues from January to November this year totaled 50 billion somoni ($5.4 billion), with projections indicating that the figure will rise to 65 billion somoni (approximately $7 billion), representing a 31% increase over the initially approved budget revenues for the current year.

