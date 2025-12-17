President of Kazakhstan arrives in Japan on official visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Japan on an official visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

At Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, the Kazakh leader was welcomed by Japan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu.

During the visit, President Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday. The meetings are expected to focus on the further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan across a range of areas.