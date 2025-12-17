Azerbaijan pulls lid on oil exports to India for 11M2025

From January through November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 250,100 tons of oil and bituminous products worth $126.1 million to India. However, this marked a significant decline of 82.7% in value and a 4.7-fold drop in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

