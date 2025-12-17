Iran's housing and construction lending shows modest uptick in 7M2025
Loans provided by Iranian banks to the housing and construction sector increased by 0.4% in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In total, approximately 1.48 quadrillion rials ($2.1 billion) in loans were issued during this time. Key areas of lending included working capital, construction activities, and development projects.
