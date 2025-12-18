Turkmenistan's Commodity Exchange experiences setback in external quotations
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations published for the December 16 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has decreased.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy