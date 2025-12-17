President Shavkat Mirziyoyev set to visit Japan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Japan from December 18 to 20, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

The visit program in Tokyo includes meetings and talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, members of the Japanese Diet, government officials, representatives of political parties, as well as rectors of leading Japanese universities.

The talks will focus on further expanding and deepening the Uzbek–Japanese strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted cooperation.

The business agenda предусматривает meetings with the heads of major Japanese companies and financial institutions. The sides will discuss the expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the promotion of investment projects, with a substantial package of bilateral documents expected to be signed.

During the visit, President Mirziyoyev will also take part in the first summit of the heads of state of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue. The summit will address cooperation prospects in priority areas, including the green economy and sustainable development, strengthening connectivity and regional partnerships, and human resource development.

Following the summit, the adoption of the Tokyo Declaration is planned.