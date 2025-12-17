Iran’s Central Oil Fields refinery fuels national network with new gas transfer

Sweet methane gas from Iran's NGL-3100 gas processing plant began flowing into the national gas network on December 16. The plant, which processes flare gases from oil fields, produces 70 million cubic feet of methane daily. Its main product, C2+, is crucial for producing olefins in petrochemical industries.

