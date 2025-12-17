Iran’s Central Oil Fields refinery fuels national network with new gas transfer
Sweet methane gas from Iran's NGL-3100 gas processing plant began flowing into the national gas network on December 16. The plant, which processes flare gases from oil fields, produces 70 million cubic feet of methane daily. Its main product, C2+, is crucial for producing olefins in petrochemical industries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy