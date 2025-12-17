Iranian airports hit rough patch with declining passenger traffic
Passenger traffic at Iranian airports dropped by 11% in the first eight months of 2025, totaling 24 million passengers. This compares to 27 million passengers in the same period last year. Mehrabad Airport led with 7.37 million passengers, followed by Mashhad and Shiraz airports.
