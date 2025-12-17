President of Kyrgyzstan calls on deputies to reform and upskill public service

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in his address to the deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament), called for a shake-up in the country’s staffing policy and political culture, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He urged the elected officials to put their best foot forward for the whole nation and to throw caution to the wind by leaving behind the old ways that have plagued past years.

"I urge each of you to be statesmen. Work for the interests of the people and our state," Japarov said.

He drove home the point about the necessity of a responsible approach to public service, emphasizing the need to steer clear of negative, illegal, and unprofessional actions that throw a wrench in the works of progress.

The president, while discussing why Kyrgyzstan is trailing behind its neighbors, pointed out that a key sticking point was the absence of a solid staffing policy.

According to Japarov, since the country gained independence, personnel training has fallen by the wayside, and many officials ended up in their positions not because of their expertise but due to personal ties.

"Public service positions could only be accessed through acquaintances or close relatives. No one cared whether a person was qualified for the position," the president stated.

He emphasized that for the nation to advance, a paradigm shift in human capital acquisition is imperative and articulated his conviction that transformative reforms and the fortification of governmental entities can only be realized through a commitment to expertise and accountability in administrative practices.

Japarov assured the MPs that the successful development of Kyrgyzstan could only be achieved if they worked for the benefit of the people, leaving their own interests at the door.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel