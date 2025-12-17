Uzbekistan, South Korea review joint projects in infrastructure and transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed the implementation of cooperation projects in infrastructure development, transport and logistics, as well as the processing of rare metals and critical raw materials, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The matters were addressed during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and a delegation from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by Speaker Woo Won-shik. The delegation’s visit was in connection with their participation in the 3rd meeting of parliamentary leaders from the Republic of Korea and Central Asian nations.

The sides explored avenues for further enhancing the special strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, with a particular focus on deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the ongoing intensity of political and parliamentary exchanges between the nations. They highlighted the steady growth in trade turnover and South Korean investments, particularly in initiatives aimed at modernizing the economy and advancing high-tech industries.

Attention was drawn to the development of an Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Program and the reinforcement of parliamentary "friendship groups," aimed at fostering closer ties.

The discussions also underscored the importance of meticulous planning for forthcoming high-level events, including the anticipated Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.4 billion in the period from January through October 2025, accounting for 2.2 % of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover. Uzbekistan's imports from South Korea amounted to $1.4 billion, representing 3.7 % of the country’s total imports.