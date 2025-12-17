Azerbaijani Media Development Agency's Supervisory Board meets on 2025 results (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) held a meeting dedicated to the results of 2025 today, a source in the agency told Trend.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Daghbayi Ismayilov, members of the Supervisory Board Vugar Aliyev, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Sevil Mikayilova, Elchin Shikhli and the Executive Director of the Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.

The meeting went over the activities the Agency has carried out this year, the work that has been done in priority areas, the results achieved within the framework of international cooperation, and the impact of the organized projects on the general media environment.

At the same time, views were exchanged on the main goals for the next period, broadening the partnership ties and bolstering Azerbaijan's standing in the worldwide information landscape.

Within the framework of the meeting, Ismayilov presented the members of the Supervisory Board with the jubilee medal "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)."

