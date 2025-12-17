Azerbaijan and UN discuss cooperation in sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. On December 17, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, met with Vladanka Andreeva, the Permanent Coordinator of the UN Mission in Azerbaijan, upon the expiry of her tenure, to discuss the "Framework Document on Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development, Trend reports via the country's Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in discussions regarding the "Framework Document on Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development for the Period 2026-2030," a significant agreement signed in October between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN. They examined how the document aligns with national development priorities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as the potential for translating its goals into actionable outcomes.

Moreover, it was further emphasized that the Framework Document, developed in close collaboration with the Azerbaijani government, will serve as a cornerstone for fostering inclusive economic growth, advancing human development, improving climate and environmental sustainability, and achieving green growth and a just transition. These objectives are in line with the country’s "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026."

Minister Babayev underscored the pivotal role of multilateral partnerships with various specialized UN agencies in realizing Azerbaijan's national development objectives and sustainable development goals. He also highlighted the country’s priorities for deepening these partnerships and ensuring the effective implementation of relevant initiatives.

Vladanka Andreeva expressed her gratitude for the high level of partnership and cooperation that had developed between the UN country office and the Government of Azerbaijan during her tenure in Azerbaijan, which lasted more than four and a half years. She noted that this cooperation had played an important role in the implementation of the national development program and sustainable development goals in Azerbaijan, and reaffirmed her commitment to continuing UN cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially within the framework of the implementation of the “Framework Document on Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development for 2026-2030.”

In conclusion, Minister Babayev highly appreciated the Permanent Coordinator's contribution to the development of relations between the UN and Azerbaijan over her tenure and wished success in her future endeavors.