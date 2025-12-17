Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with Egyptian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt Houssam-Eldine Reda today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and extended best wishes for his forthcoming activities.

The meeting welcomed the current level of friendly relations between the countries and emphasized the role and support of the heads of state in the development of relations.

During the conversation, the positive cooperation between the Azerbaijani parliament and both the upper and lower chambers of the Egyptian parliament was highly appreciated. Gafarova pointed out that her official visit to Egypt and the meetings she held, as well as visits to Azerbaijan from the Egyptian side, contributed to the development of cooperative relations and noted the activity of friendship groups.

Reda expressed his gratitude for the meeting and congratulations and promised to contribute to the further expansion of contacts between legislative bodies, alongside other domains, in his forthcoming endeavors.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel