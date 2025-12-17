Iran signals possibility of reviewing nuclear negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran may reconsider negotiations with the US, the country's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, the issue of negotiations may be raised if the US demonstrates a position based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit.

Araghchi noted that last year's experience shows that the result of U.S. negotiations is not dialogue, but the dictation of its position. Real negotiations can only be put on the agenda when the other side changes its strategy.

“It is quite clear that goals that cannot be achieved through pressure and military means are not accepted at the negotiating table. The discussion must be based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit,” he noted.

Between April 12 and May 23, five rounds of indirect negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program were conducted between Iran and the U.S. These discussions, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, saw Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the U.S. delegation headed by Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds were held in Muscat, Oman, while the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.