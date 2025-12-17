Kyrgyzstan inaugurates trade house in Afghanistan's Kabul

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 17. The official opening of the Trade House of Kyrgyzstan took place in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi.

The establishment of the Trade House is seen as an important platform for promoting Kyrgyz goods, establishing direct business contacts between entrepreneurs of both countries, and expanding mutual trade turnover.

The sides emphasized the significance of this step in strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expanding partnership ties between Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.