Belarus participating in Azerbaijan's Karabakh restoration projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Belarus is actively participating in Azerbaijan's Karabakh restoration projects, Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2025, Trend reports.

Pinevich claims that he made multiple trips across Azerbaijan throughout the year.

"This year, I've visited Ganja several times and Karabakh seven times, as well as Shahdagh, Gusar, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Shaki, Shamakhi, and Gobustan. The uniqueness and beauty of every corner of Azerbaijan are astounding. I definitely plan to visit Nakhchivan," the ambassador noted.

He also emphasized that Belarus is committed to implementing bilateral projects throughout Azerbaijan.

"Our focus is on implementing an industrial, historical, cultural, or other bilateral project in every sector of the national economy and in every region of Azerbaijan," the diplomat added.

Belarus and Azerbaijan maintain a robust partnership defined by political support, economic cooperation, and joint ventures. Politically, both countries back each other's sovereignty, with Belarus supporting Azerbaijan during the 2020 war. Economically, trade has flourished, particularly in machinery, agriculture, and energy, with significant Belarusian exports and Azerbaijani oil and non-hydrocarbon products. Joint ventures, such as the Ganja Automobile Plant and initiatives in agriculture and energy, highlight their collaboration. Militarily, Belarus supplies equipment and contributes to modernizing Azerbaijan's defense. Cultural and humanitarian cooperation further strengthens the relationship, making it a dynamic and resilient alliance in the post-Soviet region.

