Azerbaijani Air Force command reviews army's combat readiness (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Air Force of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, checked out Air Force military units, caught up with personnel, and looked into their service and combat activities along with the state of winter preparedness, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting with personnel, it was emphasized that under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of strategic reforms within the Armed Forces has culminated in the establishment of exceptionally operationally proficient military units, alongside the integration of cutting-edge military hardware. It was also observed that a heightened focus will persist on the development and upskilling of specialized human capital.

The Air Force Commander disseminated pertinent directives to amplify both the rigor and caliber of training and exercises throughout the designated training cycle, with the objective of augmenting operational readiness and the professional competency of personnel, while also guaranteeing the proficient utilization of contemporary weaponry and apparatus accessible to the units.

