Uzbekistan, Iran discuss new Investment and technology projects at joint forum

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan and Iran explored opportunities to launch new joint investment and technology projects during joint business forum held in Tashkent on December 17, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of a visit by an Iranian business delegation led by Mazandaran Province Governor Mahdi Yunusi Rustami. More than 70 Iranian companies and over 100 Uzbek entrepreneurs took part in negotiations, focusing on expanding practical cooperation across key economic sectors.

Participants reviewed prospects for strengthening bilateral trade, establishing mutual investment projects, and developing technological cooperation, with particular attention to initiatives that could be implemented in the near term.

Separate B2B meetings between Uzbek and Iranian companies were arranged for businesses to discuss specific project proposals. As a result of the talks, the sides reached preliminary agreements on several promising joint ventures.