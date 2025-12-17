Iran’s sponge iron exports hit new heights in 8M2025
Iran's sponge iron exports grew 13% in value and 19% in volume from March 21 to November 21, 2025. The export value hit $342 million, with 1.47 million tons shipped. Total crude and steel exports reached 26.7 million tons, worth $5.37 billion, showing strong growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy