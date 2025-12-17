Iran tallies allocations for purchase of locomotives and wagons
Iran has allocated 150 trillion rials ($214 million) for the purchase and repair of locomotives and passenger cars this year. The funds will be used by the private sector to add 80 locomotives and 130 passenger cars to the railway network.
