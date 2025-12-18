EDB sheds light on share of projects aimed at achieving SDGs

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18.​ The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has announced that a quarter (25%) of its projects in 2025 will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), totaling $1.6 billion, EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said at a press conference in Almaty reviewing the bank’s performance for 2025, Trend reports.

“Over 20 new projects have been signed this year to support the economies of our member countries, and the total annual investment slightly exceeds $2.6 billion, surpassing the bank’s capital. During this strategic period, our goal was to strengthen our contribution to development in the priority areas of each member country,” Podguzov said.

He added that promoting the achievement of the SDGs is a key priority defined in the bank’s strategy.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel