Kazakhstan rolling up its sleeves to trim back state ownership in its economy

Photo: Bank of Lithuania

In 2026, as part of its efforts to decrease the state's economic share, Kazakhstan intends to sell around half of the assets included in the current privatization plan. Noting that the current proportion of state ownership stands at 13.7% of GDP, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated at a government meeting that reducing the role of the state in the economy is a crucial prerequisite for increasing entrepreneurial initiative and guaranteeing fair possibilities.

