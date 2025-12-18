Eurasian Development Bank names inked several projects for 2025

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18.​ The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed 21 new projects this year aimed at supporting the economies of its member countries, Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Board, said at a press conference on the results of 2025 in Almaty, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“Over 20 new projects designed to boost the economies of our member countries have been signed this year, with total annual investments set to surpass $2.6 billion. During this pivotal period, our focus has been on enhancing our impact and driving development across the priority sectors of each member nation,” he said.

Podguzov highlighted that these efforts focus on key traditional sectors, including infrastructure, green energy, industrial development, digitalization, and the diversification and competitiveness of economies.

“We are actively carrying out such projects in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, and this year our investment portfolio in these countries has grown to $659 million, 1.5 times higher than last year,” the chairman added.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

