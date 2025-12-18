Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on December 18, Trend reports.

The prosecutor defending the state prosecution addressed the court hearing held at the Baku Military Court.

In his remarks, the prosecutor called for a life sentence to be handed out to Ruben Vardanyan.

The preliminary investigation into the criminal case against Vardanyan, who faces accusations under several serious charges, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other offenses, was carried out by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.