Kazakhstan’s Senate approves amendments to restrict LGBT agitation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. Kazakhstan’s Senate has adopted amendments banning the dissemination of LGBT agitation in the country during the second reading, Trend reports via the Senate.

The amendments were introduced as part of the law “On Amendments and Supplements Regarding Archival Affairs and Restricting the Distribution of Illegal Content.” The legislation introduces changes to the Labor Code and 12 other laws.

The document outlines that the restrictions are primarily designed to safeguard children from exposure to content considered harmful to their health and development. The law restricts the dissemination of such material across public spaces, media outlets, telecommunications networks, and online platforms, particularly content that promotes pedophilia or non-traditional sexual orientations.

Debates regarding the prohibition of LGBT agitation in Kazakhstan commenced in April 2024, when parliamentary members introduced amendments to the draft law on mass media. Subsequent proposals included criminalizing LGBT agitation, although these were ultimately excluded from the final version of the legislation.

In August 2025, authorities responded to a public petition advocating for the protection of children and adolescents from content promoting sexual relations. By October of the same year, lawmakers revisited the matter and incorporated these proposed amendments into the draft law on archival affairs.